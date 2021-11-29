November 29th AM:

SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- A warm start to the week in Siouxland. Today temperatures will be reaching up to the 60’s again, well above average temperatures for this time of year. winds will be from the northwest and on the breezier side as they’ll be over 10 mph and gust up to 30 mph. It’ll be a great day as we see plenty of sunshine across the area. Clouds will begin to move into the area through the evening tonight as we see temperatures fall to the mid 30’s.

A chance for morning showers through the area with clouds sticking around during the day. Temperatures will be cooler tomorrow.

The cooldown is short-lived as we area back into the 60’s by the midweek.