With last nights clouds moving further to the east, clear skies will continue through the day. Temperatures have fallen as we settle behind the front which will keep our highs for the day in the low 30’s. Winds will settle in the area to be from the northwest and still between 5-15 mph. We will begin to see clouds moving in the area through the evening.

The cooldown is short-lived, since we see temperatures rise back into the 50’s through the weekend. Dry weather still favored for the area.