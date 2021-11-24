November 24th AM: Cooler start to holiday weekend

As we see a front passing through the area in the morning hours, temperatures have struggled to fall into the 40’s our area. SO overnight lows will be close to what is expected to be our daytime highs. With that front passing through we see winds shifting from southerly to be from the northwest and ramp up again over 10 mph with gusts reaching over 30 mph. Clouds will stick around through the day and the early evening hours, with gradual clearing afterwards.