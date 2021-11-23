November 23rd AM: Near record warmth for the day

The day starts off pretty normal but we will see rising temperatures that put us well above the average and into record setting area. Temps will be below freezing as we see the sun rise and steadily rise up into the low 60’s for daytime highs along with beautiful sunny conditions. Strong breezes from the south aid in raising the temperatures, as they will be above 20 mph and with gusts reaching over 30 mph. Increasing clouds through the evening.

Tomorrow shows cooler temperatures with a wind shift occurring and increased clouds.

Thanksgiving is looking even colder with highs expected to be close to the freezing point. Be sure to be prepared for the temperature swings.