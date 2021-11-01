November 1st AM: Cloudy week start

The first week of November is starting off with cooler temperatures and clouds in the region. There is a slim chance for sprinkles and a few possible snow flakes in northeastern Nebraska, but the chances are very limited. Winds will be from the northwest through the day and be below 10 mph. Clearing conditions for later afternoon and the evening will only have a few clouds in the area with winds under 5 mph through the evening.
