November 18th AM: Back to the 50’s for Friday

With a return to southern airflow, we get to see temperatures rising in siouxland again, though it will still feel cold thanks to strong winds. We start the day with lows in the 20’s and 30’s that will feel teens and 20’s and winds have begun to increase in the area. Expect less sunshine through the day as well as clouds have been moving in over the last couple hours and will continue to do so for the day. Temperatures will rise to the upper 40’s and low 50’s with possible gusts reaching upwards of 40 mph. Clouds continue through the evening.

Warm weather will continue through the day tomorrow as well as winds settle for the area. Cooler weather expected for Sunday with a return of stronger winds from the north.