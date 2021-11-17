November 17th AM: Midweek cooldown

A much different day in the area after the passage of the cold front, temperatures are now in the low 40’s which is close to what the daytime high will be in the region. Strong winds will also be in the area so expect wind chills to be in the 30’s and 40’s. The good note about the day is the clearer skies after the passage of the front which last through the evening and tomorrow as well. Allowing for sunshine with the cooler weather.