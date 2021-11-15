November 15th AM: Rising temperatures for the area

The morning starts of as warmer than seasonal, which will continue through the daytime. Temps in the 30’s with winds between 5-15 mph, so wind chills in the area are getting pushed to the 20’s in some locations. But as the day progresses, we see a jump into the mid 50’s for daytime highs for the area with light winds
Local News
Trending Stories
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to KCAU 9 Breaking News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
KCAU 9 Breaking News
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to KCAU 9 Weather Alerts Newsletter