November 15th AM: Rising temperatures for the area

The morning starts of as warmer than seasonal, which will continue through the daytime. Temps in the 30’s with winds between 5-15 mph, so wind chills in the area are getting pushed to the 20’s in some locations. But as the day progresses, we see a jump into the mid 50’s for daytime highs for the area with light winds

