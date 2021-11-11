November 11th AM: Morning clouds before a cloudier afternoon

SIOUX CITY,IA (KCAU)- After the front moved through overnight, it took the clouds along with so we will see a sunnier start to the day along with strong winds for the morning hours. With temperatures in the 30’s wind chills will feel like the 20’s to start the day.

Winds will only increase as the morning progresses to be over 20 mph and gusts reaching over 40 mph. So a wind advisory has been issued that will be in effect from 10 AM this morning until 6 PM on the Nov. 12th.

We are expecting more clouds and chances for snow overnight. Snow paired with strong winds will lead to reduced visibility and slip roads tomorrow morning, so a winter weather advisory has been issued for tonight and tomorrow morning.

Expect a colder day tomorrow as well with colder air brought in from the north.