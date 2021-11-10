November 10th AM: Another wet Wednesday

Yet another rainy Wednesday for the area as showers are expected to start after daybreak. Temperatures will rise into the 50’s again with extensive clouds. Showers will continue through the day and begin to leave the area through the evening. The evening will have clouds persisting in the region and lows in the mid 30’s.
Local News
Trending Stories
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to KCAU 9 Breaking News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
KCAU 9 Breaking News
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to KCAU 9 Weather Alerts Newsletter