November 10th AM: Another wet Wednesday

Sioux City Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Yet another rainy Wednesday for the area as showers are expected to start after daybreak. Temperatures will rise into the 50’s again with extensive clouds. Showers will continue through the day and begin to leave the area through the evening. The evening will have clouds persisting in the region and lows in the mid 30’s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories