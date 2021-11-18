Nov 18th AM: Winds settling across the area

Some strong winds are still present in the area, but they have been slowing down. Temperatures have fallen compared to yesterday morning, so we’ll be starting the day in the 20’s but it’s going to feel like the teens for the first time for most of the area. The evenings clear skies will continue through the day for sunny conditions. And winds will still be from the northwest as well but only reaching up to 15 mph and possible gusts up to 25 mph.