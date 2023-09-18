SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — If you missed seeing the Northern Lights last time they were visible in Siouxland several months ago, you’ll have another opportunity to potentially view them.

A moderate geomagnetic storm is expected to impact Earth enough that the southern extent of the Aurora Borealis viewline may be visible through much of Siouxland Monday night into Tuesday morning.

While some scattered cloud cover and a slight shower chance in some spots could put a damper on viewing opportunities for some, most areas remain cloud and rain-free through the overnight hours. It’s also good timing with the new moon occurring just this past Thursday, meaning the current moon phase is waxing crescent, so moonlight shouldn’t have a big impact on brightness of the night sky, which would make the lights harder to see.

Also, with a fairly large peak window for best opportunity, from 10 PM Monday night through 7 AM Tuesday morning, to potentially see the Northern Lights, even if a few showers pop up, there’s a good chance you may still be able to see them since the viewing window is so large.

For the best shot at seeing the aurora, you’ll want to find a dark spot, away from city lights and any light pollution with an unobstructed view to the north. And if you do see the aurora and want to take pictures, long exposure is best for capturing the lights. You may also want to use a tripod and a remote/timer.

If you see the Northern Lights and get any pictures or video of them, be sure to send those in to us via email or social media!