SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) —(3/7/23, 4:30 PM): A messy end to our workweek is on the way as a winter storm approaches Siouxland, bringing the potential for some wintry weather.

The system which looks to impact a large swath of the North Central US and Upper Midwest region, bringing heavy snowfall through parts of the Dakotas, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, and Wisconsin over the next several days.

Precipitation onset begins as early as Tuesday night with a mix of light drizzle, rain, and snow beginning to spread eastward into the area as we head into Wednesday morning. With temperatures at or right around freezing, a few slick spots could develop with any of the rainfall we see, however, impacts should be fairly minor with this first batch of precipitation.

Most areas transition to primarily snow by late Wednesday evening and into the overnight hours and by early Thursday morning, most, if not all of the area should be transitioned to all snow. Snow will be heavy at times as it falls throughout the day Thursday, when the bulk of the snow is expected to happen. Hazardous conditions and some tricky travel as snow begins to fall and snowfall rates in heavier bands of snow greatly reduce visibilities at times.

Winter Storm Watch (Updated 3-7-23, 4:30 PM)

Current predictions of snowfall totals are leaning towards higher totals, between 5-9″ to the northeast of Sioux City, where the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a Winter Storm Watch from 6 a.m. Thursday morning through 6 a.m. Friday morning. This watch includes the counties of: Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson, Emmet, O’Brien, Palo Alto, and Pochahontas; and the communities of Cherokee, Estherville, Orange City, Sheldon, Spencer, and Storm Lake.

Outside of that band of higher totals, another lesser band of 2-5 inches, with isolated higher totals, looks likely in a swath between a line from Yankton/Vermillion/Ida Grove, south to Bloomfield/Wayne/Tekamah/Omaha, including Sioux City, where a Winter Weather Advisory will likely be issued soon.

Farther southwest, in areas including Neligh, Norfolk, and West Point, totals begin to drop off, with between 1-3″ looking likely through those communities.

Snowfall Potential from Thursday Morning-Friday Morning (Updated 3/7/23, 4:00 PM)

The majority of the accumulating snow falls throughout the day Thursday before tapering off into the day on Friday. A good portion of the day Friday should remain mostly snow free, with just a few light snow showers off-and-on through the day Saturday producing minor additional accumulations of less than 1 inch.

By late Saturday into Sunday, any additional snowfall is largely wrapped up as the system continues pulling farther east and out of the area.

Be sure to stay tuned for the latest updates on this developing storm.

