Morning Forecast: September 27, 2019

Today will be 70 and mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers at 30%. North wind at 10-15. Tonight will be partly cloudy and 47. Ne wind at 5-10. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and 67. East wind at 10-15 with a 20% chance of showers. Sunday will be mostly cloudy and 79 with a 40% chance of storms. Monday will be 81 and partly cloudy with a 30% chance of storms. Tuesday will be 65 and cloudy with a 60% chance of rain. Wednesday will be 61 and cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Thursday will be 63 and mostly sunny.

We’re going to develop a rainy pattern as we end the weekend and start next work week.