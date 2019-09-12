Morning Forecast, September 12, 2019

ABACO ISLANDS, Bahamas (WSAV) — The Abaco Islands and Grand Bahama are still facing devastation after Dorian hit — a category five hurricane that killed at least 45 people with hundreds more missing. Many citizens are pleading to just get off the island.

“I have a family with me. Okay?” Abacos resident Shawn Smith said. “Once I reach Nassau I’m fine. I just need to get out.”