Morning Forecast, September 12, 2019

Partly cloudy skies will continue for part of the afternoon with a high of 77. We may see a few scattered showers here and there, but most of us will remain dry. Winds will be breezy around 10-20 MPH gusting up to 30 at times. Tonight will be clear and cool with a low of 55. Tomorrow looks to be sunny and warm with a high of 75. It’ll also be breezy on Friday with winds around 10-15 gusting to 25 at times. Saturday will be 84 and sunny with a few later afternoon showers and storms. Sunday will also be sunny with a high of 87.