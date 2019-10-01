Morning Forecast: October 1, 2019

Today will be rainy with a high of 58. 10-15 mph wind from the north. 1-2 inches of rain possible with flooding also possible. Tonight will be 48 and cloudy with scattered showers. North wind at 5-15. Tomorrow will be 55 and cloudy with a 50% chance of rain. A quarter to half inch of additional rain will be possible. 5-10 mph wind from the north. Thursday will be 57 and partly cloudy. Friday will be 64 and partly cloudy. Saturday will be mostly cloudy and 66 with a 40% chance of showers. Sunday will be 64 and partly cloudy. Monday will be 68 and sunny.

It’s going to be a wet and cool first day of October, so make sure to remember that umbrella and jacket