Morning Forecast: November 1, 2019

SIOUX CITY- Iowa (KCAU)

Good afternoon and happy Sunday Siouxland! If you haven’t gotten your hat, gloves, and jacket out yet to stay warm, you might want to do it before tomorrow because we have a chilly week ahead in the works, with highs in the 30s and 40s, and a few flurry chances in the near future. Temperatures this afternoon are currently being reported in the upper 30s and low 40s. We also have a bit of breeze from the northwest between 10 and 20 mph. Satellite and radar imagery shows that it has been mostly cloudy across the Siouxland area with a few flurries to our far northwest just outside of Siouxland. And tonight will get cold as we fall to a low of 22 by tomorrow morning with partly cloudy skies and light winds from the west, northwest. As always, tune into KCAU 9 News tonight at 5:30 at 10 to see just how chilly this week will be and when we could see some flurries in the area.