Morning Forecast: June 24th, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)
Thanks for making us a part of your Wednesday. We’ll have a check of conditions outside on the local camera network. Here’s a rundown of what’s happening in Sioux City currently. Temperatures are being reported in 50s. We have wind speeds directed in from the NW at 5-10. Our satellite and radar imagery shows that we have clear skies. Moving onto the stormcast now, you can see that rain moves in tomorrow night. The low tonight will fall to 61 with clear skies. The high temperature tomorrow in Sioux City is going to be 88 with sunshine. Here’s the full upcoming 9 on 9 day forecast.