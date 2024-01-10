SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — We have some more snow on the way as well as several days on the way where we have some dangerously cold conditions. Temperatures really start to drop Thursday night into Friday as Wind Chill Advisories have been issued for parts of the area with Wind Chill Watches to follow.

Another moderately impacting system comes our way as we head into Thursday and early Friday with some Winter Weather Advisories certainly a possibility. 4-7 inches are possible in places like Harrison and Crawford Counties, where those areas could see a Winter Storm Warning. 2-5 inches is expected for most areas but lesser amounts are possible north of a line from Bloomfield to Vermillion to Sheldon.

Lows will be near 0° Thursday night but it will be windy as we see winds gusts of up to 40 mph at times. That will make it feel like -25° in some cases.

Currently, this has been issued from Thursday night at midnight through noon Friday for Knox, Cedar, Antelope, Pierce, Wayne, Thurston, Madison, Stanton, Cuming, and Burt Counties in Nebraska. This will likely get extended into most, if not all of the viewing area for Thursday night and Friday morning.

Then a Wind Chill Watch has been issued for all of the same counties as well as Monona and Harrison County in Iowa. This will also likely get extended into most, if not all of the viewing area. Wind Chills of -45° are possible for several days as we see this in effect from Friday evening through Tuesday morning.

These are temperatures where you will not want to be outside if you don’t absolutely have to. Wind gusts of up to 40 mph are possible Saturday, and of up to 30 mph are possible Sunday and Monday. Overnight lows will likely be in the teens below zero and highs will likely only be in the single digits below zero. Record cold high temperatures are possible on both Sunday and Monday.

If you do have to be out during this time, make sure you bundle up in several layers and have all parts of your skin covered. Any uncovered skin will likely result in frostbite in as little as 10 minutes.