Microburst Causes Wind Damage in Rock Valley, IA

A line of intense thunderstorms moving through Siouxland during the early morning hours of Independence Day caused damage in northern Sioux county. At approximately 2:45 AM, a microburst – or a strong downward blast of wind that crashes to the ground from a thunderstorm – affected homes on the west side of Rock Valley, IA near the intersection of 8th Avenue and 12th Street.

The National Weather Service has determined that the wind blew at approximately 80 MPH affecting a very localized area – approximately 50 yards wide and a quarter of a mile long. A home in the path of that severe gust suffered a collapsed roof and some walls were also knocked down. Debris from the home pushed outward and collided with other homes in the vicinity causing collateral damage. No injuries have been reported as a result of this event.