SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- Going to start the day with temperatures in the 60’s for most of the area and only getting warmer. The morning hours will also be cloudy with strong winds present in the area flowing from the southeast and over 15 mph. The afternoon will have clearer conditions as clouds move out and strong winds though the whole day. Temperatures will rise into the 80’s today,

Not the only warm day for the week either as we will remain in the 80’s through the work week. Definitely some summer like weather. Sadly it will also be breezy again with the return to more consistent days of over 15 mph winds.

Drier week expected as well with chances for showers and storms appear during the midweek and drier conditions after that. Try to beat the heat this week.