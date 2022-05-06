SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- After starting the morning off with warmer weather, we’ll only continue to go up through the day. There will also be more sunshine in the region today as clouds become a little clearer than what has been seen over the last few days. winds will continue to be under 10 mph and shift to be from the south by the afternoon helping us get warmer.

Highs for the day will be in the mid to upper 60’s for the region and continuing to get warmer with sunnier conditions on Saturday. Sadly it will be a return to windy conditions along with the warmer weather on Saturday.

Mother’s day will be cooler with temps in the 60’s and we start the morning with showers and storms in the very early morning hours. The good news is that daytime will be drier.

Even warmer weather for much of next week with rain chances later in the week.