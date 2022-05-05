SIOXU CITY, IA (KCAU)- Most of the area began to see showers around midnight or slightly before it. These will continue through the day as temperatures struggle to rise from the upper 40’s that we start our day in to reach some 50’s during the afternoon. Winds will be calmer and under 15 mph for the region.

Showers in the area could give us another .1 to a half inch of rain is possible for the day with clouds moving out a little through the morning. More hints of sunshine in the region as temperatures rise to the 60’s. A great Friday with more mice weather after it.

Mother’s day weekend will be even warmer as we see 70’s and warmer still through next week. Still monitoring possible showers and and storms for mother’s day.