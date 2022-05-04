SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- We start the day with more clouds after they moved in from the west last night and will stick around through the daytime. As well as with temperatures in the 30’s and 40’s, but winds are under 5 mph for most of the region so wind chills aren’t being affected too much. expect another day with highs in the mid to upper 50’s for the region.

Through the evening we start to see chances for showers that extend through the day tomorrow with the emphasis for better and more widespread rain tomorrow. Expect a slightly cooler day before the rising temperatures during the weekend.

Rain chances still persisting for mother’s day as well but at least the weekend will have temperatures closer to seasonal and above it in some cases.