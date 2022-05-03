SIOUX CITY, IA(CKCAU)- Clouds still present in Siouxland after the showers that we had last night in the area. Some showers continue to make their way through western Iowa with more showers and storms still in eastern parts of the state. we start the day feeling colder though with temperatures falling to the 30’s and 40’s and as winds are still over 10 mph making reels like temperatures to drop down to the low 30’s for most of the area. But temperatures aren’t that low if you’re worried about gardens.

Central Siouxland saw about a quarter of an inch of rain increasing as you travelled south with Omaha getting over 1″ of rain. Conditions will get clearer as the system moves further east allowing for more sunshine as temperatures rise through the day into upper 50’s.

Clouds will begin to increase again overnight in the region leading to a cloudier day tomorrow, but the warm weather will still be present. As well as chances to see some showers developing late in the day.

Better chances for rain through the day on Thursday as more rain is possible during the weekend.