SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- Settling into the colder airmass after the passage of the cold front has left the area a little cooler than yesterday. We start the day with more widespread 50’s in the area and will only rise to the low 70’s for highs. Winds will be lower as well, only picking up to 15 mph at their strongest and flowing from the west. Some cloud coverage will be present through much of the daytime beginning to break apart into the later afternoon and early evening, which will aid us in cooling off more effectively overnight.

Nighttime temperatures will fall into the 40’s by Wednesday morning as highs for the day will be expected to remain similar. There’s some chances for sprinkles through the day tomorrow.

We do see warmer temperatures as the week progresses, but don’t expect to get out of the 70’s over the next days.