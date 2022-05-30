SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- After the rounds of severe storms and tornado warnings through the early morning conditions have been settling down. some strong storms still affecting parts of NE Nebraska. And we’ll be starting with some warmer weather through the daytime. Though sadly there is a chance for isolated storms in the region for the afternoon and early evening, so stay weather aware with your outdoor plans today.

Also of note is just how windy it’ll be later on as winds flow from the south and increase to over 20 mph along with gusts that will reach up to 50 mph. This will make it a little harder to enjoy the outdoors today. Winds become calmer as the evening progresses.

After the holiday, temperatures fall to the 70’s and remain that way for a few days as cloud coverage will be a little more persistent. Drier as will though chances for showers and storms do appear next weekend.