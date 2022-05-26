SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- Some showers have been still making their way through southern Siouxland. They’ll be ending before daybreak for the region, as clouds will continue to move eastward leading to clearer conditions later on. Temperatures will rise with the increase in sunshine as well to put us back in the 60’s and 70’s through the area with northern winds over 10 mph.

Clear conditions persist overnight, so a cooler evening with temperatures that will drop in the 40’s and feel cooler thanks to slight wind chills. The good news is that clear conditions last into Friday as well, so not only warmer weather but sunnier through the day as well.

The holiday weekend will be feeling pretty summer like as temperatures get to the 80’s. some storm chances appear, but now Memorial day is looking sunnier and dry.