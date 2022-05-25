SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- Showers have continued this morning with light rain still popping up here and there. The increase in moisture with the drop in temperatures have lead to fog developing in the region, with some locations seeing dense fog. Temperatures through the day will remain stagnant as the highs will remain in the 50’s for most of the area.

It becomes drier through the afternoon, but then another batch of showers is possible as it pushes in from the south again. After that conditions will be drier for a few days as well as getting warmer.

Temperatures will be rising by close to 10° for the next few days with a memorial day weekend expected in the 80’s for highs.