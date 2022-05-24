SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- Clouds from the evening still sitting over the area keeping the morning lows seasonal and in the upper 40’s and low 50’s. Winds have also been calm at under 10 mph from the east. The afternoon will have showers moving in from the south thanks to a low pressure system out to south. We do get back to similar temperatures with highs in the mid 60’s.

The rain today that should come down through today and tomorrow should be at over half an inch for the area, with some places expected to get over 1 inch of rain. Wednesday will be cooler, as temperatures are expected to only rise into the mid 50’s instead.

After Wednesday we’ll see clearing conditions and rising temperatures. Which will get us back to warmer than seasonal temperatures for the holiday weekend.