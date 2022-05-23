SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- We start the morning with increasing clouds for the region. Temperatures cool again for the region, but an improvement as we are no longer seeing widespread 30’s and will instead be in the 40’s with only a few 30’s. Sioux City yesterday broke a record for low temperatures previously set in 1963, with the new record at 30°. Winds have been under 10 mph, but with the temps under 50° they will feel like the lower 40’s and even some places that feel like below freezing.

Clouds increase through the day as rain chances increase through the afternoon. We’ll have another day with temperatures in the 60’s for high and through the evening denser clouds and a warmer southern breezes will keep the region in the 40’s. Rain chances begin to appear through the afternoon and evening for light sprinkles.

Tomorrow will start off drier before the afternoon will show more wide spread and heavier showers that last into Wednesday as well. Expect falling temperatures over the next few days.