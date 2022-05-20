SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- Some showers and isolated storms popped up during the the evening and early morning hours through Siouxland, but the day will be drier. Clouds will be thick through the morning and gradually become clearer by the afternoon and though we start the day with seasonal temperatures, that won’t be the case t for the afternoon. We’ll only rise into the mid and upper 60’s for the area.

The clearer skies don’t last too long cause we’ll have more clouds on Saturday as temperatures drop even further for the day. Get some more sunshine on sunday as temperatures get back to the 60’s.

The week will be pretty similar to Sunday with most of it in the 60’s. Rain chances also appear during the first half of the week.