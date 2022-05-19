SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- Started off the morning with some isolated showers close to the highway 20 corrido,. other than that most of Siouxland was pretty dry. We’ll remain dry through much of the daytime with clouds steadily moving through the area. Temperatures will rise with stronger southern airflow during the day, to get into the 80’s and low 90’s. clouds will be pretty similar for most of the day. The later afternoon and evening are when we have better chances for showers and storms in the region.

These storms will be aided in development with a frontal passage in the region, with slim chance to see severe weather along the front lines during the late afternoon and early evening. After the passage we settle into colder air being brought in. This will lead to temperatures dropping 20° between today and tomorrow. We’ll remain in the 60’s and even some 50’s through the weekend.

Clouds stick around during the weekend as well as we see more rain chances. Some areas will even see temperatures dropping into the 30’s for lows during the weekend, Stay posted to make sure you know if you need to cover or bring in plants.