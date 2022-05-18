SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- Yesterdays clouds and showers made the area cooler than expected, but that won’t hold over into today. We start the morning with temperatures in the 50’s for the region with variable northern winds close to 5 mph. As the day goes on the slight cloud coverage will move east, so we get more sunshine. As well as warmer weather as temperatures rise through the day with highs back to the mid 80’s in the area.

More clouds start to appear through the evening. Those clouds stick around tomorrow as we see strengthening winds ahead of the passage of a cold front. Before the front temperatures will be warm again tomorrow, as well as windy. As the front moves through, we will see chances for storms again with a possibility for them to become severe.

After Thursday, temperatures will be cooler in the area. More rain chances pop up after the drier weekend.