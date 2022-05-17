SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- We started the day off with some early morning showers and storms in the area passing by Le Mars and Orange City. But rain is focused north of Sioux Falls for much of the morning as temperatures are in the 50’s and 60’s with winds beginning to increase through the region with some up to 20 mph again. Clouds will increase through the day time as the afternoon has better chances for rain and storms in the afternoon and early evening.

The showers and storms will occur before midnight for most of the area becoming clearer afterwards. With more sunshine through the day tomorrow, temperatures will rise to the 80’s again in the area.

The end of the week will be much different thanks to the passage of a cold front that will lead to close to 20° drops in temperatures along with more rain chances.