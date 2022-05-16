SIOXU CITY, IA(KCAU)- The day has been a sunny and nice one as temperatures have risen to the 70’s and 80’s across the region, but it won’t last through the evening. Clouds will begin to buildup with possible showers after midnight. With the clouds, expect milder temperatures in the high 50’s for lows. Despite the weather, temperatures will still be able to rise into the 70’s again. Even a possibility for storms.

Drop in temps as with the clouds and showers. It doesn’t last long as we see more 80’s on the horizon. What will be lasting long is the cloudier conditions through the week. With more possible showers and storms occurring during the second half of the week.