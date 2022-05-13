SIOXU CITY, IA(KCAU)- After yesterdays storms, the calm weather has been a great change of pace as well as the drier air. After the frontal passage, we’ve seen a cooler and drier conditions get pushed into the area meaning lower humidity values. This has helped it feel not as stifling in the area with temperatures down in the 70’s and 80’s, compared to yesterdays widespread record breaking 90’s.

The evening will also have clear conditions which will help us cool down to the 50’s for overnight lows in the region. Expect similar conditions through much of the day tomorrow. meaning sunshine and temperatures that rise into the 70’s with a few 80’s. The afternoon will be different, with building clouds as we go to the evening.

Late night showers a possibility and they’re no limited to the night as showers could last into Sunday morning. The good news is that they won’t last all day.

The weekend will have more seasonal temperatures in the 70’s with a few warm days expected.