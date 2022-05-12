SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- With a morning start is closer to afternoon highs for mid May, we can only go up from there. Thanks to strong southern airflow and increases in moisture will make it feel more humid. This will not feel great as temperatures are expected to get above 90° again for the area. Expect feels like temperatures to get pushed up a few degrees.

Another batch of afternoon storms that last into the evening. This is due to a cold front passing through the area leading to showers and storms with chances for them to become severe. The largest concerns with these storms is large hail and high winds.

After the today through we start to see cooler temperatures in the area with 80’s and 70’s through the weekend. So we’ll start to get closer to seasonal in the area with lower humidity as well.

A few more chances for showers and storms have begun to appear for next week.