SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- Thanks to clouds through the evening hours, we’ve struggled to cool down with temperatures still in the 60’s and 70’s for the area. But we’re only gonna get warmer through the day. Temperatures will be rising into the upper 80’s and 90’s for the region thanks to a shift to southern air which will lead to warmer and more moisture being brought in.

The moisture will be important as it will allow for more chances for storms. Severe thunderstorm chances through the afternoon today and also chances for severe weather tomorrow as we see the passage of a cold front. rain accumulation over a tenth of an inch for both days but depending on the storm location accumulation may be focused and higher. biggest concerns with these storms is large hail and gusts of over 55 mph.

Tomorrow expect warm weather again through the day as we see another day in the 80’s and 90’s. And in a similar vain of today, more storms chances with possibilities to see severe storms again as a cold front passes the area. But they are a little later in the afternoon and through the evening hours before midnight.

After the frontal passage temperatures cool down to get closer to seasonal temperatures and clearer conditions. This weekend will be a great one to get outdoors.