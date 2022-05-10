SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- We start the day off pretty similar to yesterday with temperatures in the 50’s and 60’s again. But a better start despite the clouds thanks to calmer winds across Siouxland. Clouds will gradually clear through the afternoon, though it won’t become as clear as was seen yesterday. This will go hand in hand with the cooler temperatures that only reach into the high 70’s and low 80’s.

The evening will have more clouds appearing yet again so expect another cloudy start to the day on Wednesday as temperatures fall to similar morning lows. But temperatures rise into the 80’s and in some parts of Siouxland even the 90’s, so be prepared for the warmer weather.

The rise in temperatures also brings more moisture and with it some chances to see showers and storms. Though the better chance is a passing line of storms thanks to a cold front passing on Thursday. Could get some nice rain before cooling for the weekend.