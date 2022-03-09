Though we start the day similar to yesterday, don’t expect the rise in temperatures to be similar. Thanks to more cloud coverage and colder northern airflow, temperatures will struggle to rise through the day into the 20’s for much of the area. Though clouds will be present, much of the potential for snow will be to the south with a dusting being the main possibility for most of Siouxland. Tekamah and Norfolk may be the only locations to receive appreciable amounts of snow. Winds up to 15 mph will drop wind chills to the 10’s and 1’s.