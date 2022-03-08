Expect rising temperatures through the daytime despite the colder start to the day. We start off with temps in the 10’s for most of the day but with sunshine and warmer southern airflow, we’ll get to the 30’s and 40’s in Siouxland. The afternoon will have clouds moving in as well as a chance to see some flurries in the region through the evening hours. Expect a similar start to the day tomorrow with temps in the 10’s as we see a shift to NW airflow.