SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After the system passes through, conditions will be drier on Sunday with continuing clouds . Though not as windy as we saw yesterday, winds will still be from the northwest at over 10 mph for much of the daytime hours. We will struggle to rise from morning temperatures in the 10’s and 20s to peak slightly above 30° for much of the region. It is unlikely we will be starting this week with as warm weather as we saw last week.

Sunshine will return after a potential dusting of snow in northern portions of Siouxland overnight Sunday into Monday.