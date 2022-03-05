SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With clouds sticking around the Siouxland area, temperatures have remained colder while being aided by a stronger northern airflow. Along with rain and snow in various regions, we’ve seen a few isolated storms moving across with hail up to half-inch in diameter. It’s been an active day in the region and it’s expected to remain active throughout the night as we drop below the freezing point for much of the region and things switch over to snow.

Tomorrow, expect temperatures to struggle to reach the low 30s across the region. Things will remain cloudy with additional chances for snow throughout the evening. Strong northwestern winds will escalate to 20 mph and bring gusts up to 30 mph.

It will be a more seasonal start to the work week as compared to last week’s warm weather.