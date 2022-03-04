With a shift to strong southern airflow, expect warmer temperatures through the day. Starting off with seasonal 20’s and winds above 10 mph from the SE. Meaning that wind chills will be dropping down into the 10’s across the area. Good news is we have temperatures rising steadily through the daytime and expected to reach up to the 60’s again for much of the area. Enjoy the warmer weather as clouds stick around. With all the clouds present, we struggle to see falling temperatures overnight.

Which is good as we wont fall bellow the freezing point tonight or tomorrow, meaning that we’ll be seeing rain for most of the day instead of snow with snow chances holding off until Sunday.

Warmer temperatures end there as well as we get back to seasonal