SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- We start the day similar to the last few with clouds present during the morning hours. We do start to see clearer conditions though, as the system continues to move east taking the cloud coverage along with it. And another cold start to the day, despite cloud coverage, with temperatures in the area being reported in the 20’s for lows today. With the system moving east, we see the clouds leaving the area as well. This means we’ll get more sunshine in the afternoon, lasting into the evening as well. Daytime temperatures will increase to take us back to the upper 40’s finally.

Clear conditions last through the evening with low temperatures falling to the 20’s again for Friday morning. Good news is that winds will become calmer allowing for wind chills to be less of an issue through the night.

Tomorrow starts sunny but cloud coverage will increase as the day goes on. Rain chances persisting for the afternoon and into the night. Temperatures are expected to be even warmer despite the return of clouds and rain chances.

The weekend is looking warmer and drier.