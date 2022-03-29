Clouds lingering in the area through the morning today as southern airflow continues to warm us up. Southern winds remain strong in the region, between 15-20 mph, which will help us see even warmer weather than yesterday. Rain chances appear late in the afternoon and continue through the evening with accumulation expected between a quarter to half an inch of rain across much of the area. Shifting winds in the area so that we end up with colder northwestern airflow through the day tomorrow.

Clouds stick around through the day tomorrow and we’ll expect rain showers still with a chance to see a transition to rain/snow mixture thanks to the cooler weather. Snow accumulation will be close to an inch for much of the area. And with temperatures above freezing, it’ll be hard pressed to stick around for long. Persisting strong northwestern winds will make tomorrow feel even colder and impact visibility while the snow is coming down, so make sure to bundle up.

Temperatures will rise again after the midweek cold snap.