SIOUX CITY. IA(KCAU)- The start of the day will show increasing clouds and strengthening winds as well. Thanks to the clearer skies, temps will be in the 20’s this morning and rise through the daytime. The reason for that warm up will be from increasing southern airflow picking up to 20 mph in some places with gusts up to 30 mph. Clouds will begin to lessen later in the afternoon.

winds will continue to be from the southeast overnight with partially cloudy skies. This keeps Siouxland warmer than what we saw this morning, but expect an even cloudier day through tomorrow. Despite clouds, expect warmer weather before rain appears late in the afternoon.

Colder temperatures with the rain showers going towards the midweek