Winds have finally begun to settle down in Siouxland. As we go forward through the day, clouds stick around as conditions clear briefly before another batch of clouds moves in from the west this afternoon. Winds continue to be from the north but will now be between 10-15 mph as an occasional gusts reaching to 25. Drier as well as the clouds won’t have showers attached with them. The evening will have gradual clearing conditions with a chance to see a slim narrow band of rain sprinkles to pass in the early evening.

Winds will drop to 5-10 mph overnight with clearing skies, But tomorrow they up yet again. We can expect another windy day for Friday as clouds will remain sparser for the area. With the sunshine, temperatures will be rising back to the 50’s.

Sadly we take a bit of a dip in temperatures through the weekend as sunshine sticks around.