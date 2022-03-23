Similar conditions to what we saw yesterday, but with less rain associated with it. We do have chances to see some sprinkles and light flurries through the late morning, but accumulation will be very minimal. And still breezy out there, as strong winds are expected to continue through the day as gusts are expected to reach above 40 mph in some locations.

Temperatures will remain in the 30’s and 40’s for much of the day, though with the strong winds it’s definitely going to feel colder. Afterwards winds finally begin to settle down through the evening. We start to see clearing conditions through Thursday meaning sunshine finally return along with the warmer weather.